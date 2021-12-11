Obituary - Mrs. Cora Lee Howard Larry

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mrs. Cora Lee Howard Larry passed into rest Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at her residence.The native of Bulloch County, Georgia, resided in Savannah many years and was the daughter of the late Leroy and Lizzie Hill Morrell.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Larry; a son, Walter Morrell; and a brother, Earnest Morrell.Mrs. Larry was a loving homemaker and a member of the St. Paul Baptist Church of Savannah and remained an associate member of her home church, Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children, Lucious (Janice) Morrell, James (Labeatrice) Lundy, Eugene (Melody) Howard Jr., Jerry Louis Howard, Shirley Lavonn Howard and Tammie Lee Tate; sisters and brothers, Mary Lee Morrell, Ann Spencer, Catherine (Lee Watt) Hunter, Mammie Lee Morrell, Rosa Lee Morrell and Mae Helen Jones; a host of grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Larry will be held Friday evening, December 10, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The funeral service for Mrs. Cora Lee Howard Larry will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Magnolia Missionary Baptist Church with the pastor, Dr. Francys Johnson, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Cora Lee Howard Larry, please visit our Sympathy Store.Statesboro Herald, December 11, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



