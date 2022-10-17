Obituary - Mrs. Carolyn Parker McCarty

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Carolyn Parker McCarty, age 91, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Willow Pond Assisted Living under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The native of Woolsey, Georgia, moved to Statesboro with her late husband, J. Benjamin McCarty, in 1973.Carolyn was an avid gardener and enjoyed tending her impatiens and caladiums.She enjoyed vegetable gardening with her husband, Bennie.She was much loved by the neighboring children she cared for, both in Hampton, Ga., and in Statesboro.Miss Carolyn is fondly remembered in Hampton, where she taught kindergarten at the United Methodist Church and helped conduct programs with the Blackjack 4-H Club.Following her move to Statesboro, Carolyn cared for Hunter and Whitney Howard for many years.She was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Mrs. McCarty was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, Naomi and Charlie Parker; several siblings, including Terrell, Jackie, Jamie, Donald and Douglas Parker; and her daughter, Brenda Cole.Surviving are her sister, June Echols (Douglas) of Hampton; three grandchildren, Peter J. DePaolis, Stephanie Steinmetz and Diana DePaolis Gouveia; and a number of extended family.Additional survivors are her dear and devoted Statesboro family and caregivers, Mike and Natalie Howard, along with their children, Hunter Howard (Liz), and their children, Ana and Oliver, all of Kennesaw; and Whitney Richland (Andy), and their children, Avery and Andrew, all of Beaufort, S.C.The family would like to extend a special thanks to her friends and caregivers at Willow Pond Assisted Living.The graveside service and burial will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Hunter Howard officiating, assisted by Whitney Richland.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Encounter Church Atlanta, 3021 Rutledge Road, Kennesaw, GA 30144.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 18, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



