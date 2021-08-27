Obituary - Mrs. Carol Jean Hogan Trapnell

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Carol Jean Hogan Trapnell, age 81, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The Richmond County native was a graduate of Richmond Academy in Augusta. She later attended x- ray technician school in Augusta. Carol then worked at Fort Gordon Hospital, Augusta; University Hospital, Augusta; and the VA Hospital in Charleston, S.C., as an x-ray tech.

She married Kenneth Trapnell in 1975.

Carol was a member of First Baptist of Portal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Kenneth Trapnell, in 2018.

Surviving are her sister, Gail Moore of Rock Hill, S.C.; a niece, Krista Newman of Rock Hill; a nephew, Brian Moore of Rock Hill; three great-nieces, Virginia, Dorothy and Margaret; a great-nephew, James Newman; her friend and caregiver, Kathy Kimbrough of Portal; and many extended Trapnell family members.

A graveside service and burial will be Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Upper Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Don Berry officiating.

The family will receive visitors at the cemetery following the service.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Portal Baptist Church, 204 Baptist Street, Portal, GA 30450 or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, August 28, 2021

