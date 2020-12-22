Obituary - Mrs. Beverly Janell Wiley Johnson

We, the family and staff of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, offer our deepest sympathies and prayers of comfort to the family of Mrs. Beverly Janell Wiley Johnson. Mrs. Beverly Janell Wiley Johnson, age 57, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020. She was a Bulloch County native but resided in Memphis, Tenn., for many years.She was a 1981 graduate of Statesboro High School. In 1986, she graduated with a degree in dental assisting from Savannah Technical College. She was employed in human resources at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Memphis, Tenn.She was a member of Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Millington, Tenn. As a child, she was raised and baptized at Antioch Baptist Church in Brooklet, Ga.She is survived by her husband, Terry Johnson Sr.; and her stepdaughter, Katrina Byers, both of Memphis, Tenn.; her stepson, Terry Johnson Jr. of Miami, Fla.; her sisters, Jennifer (Tony) Wiley Grant and LaToya Wiley, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and one brother, Freddie L. (Marcie) Wiley of Louisville, Ky.; her aunts, Valerie Cone of Statesboro, Ga.; and Joyce Jackson of New Jersey; her uncles, Raymond Cone, Dennis (Lillian) Cone and Leo Byrd, all of Rock Hill, S.C.; nieces, Ambrielle Douglas, Brittany Young and Trinity Wiley; nephews, Christopher Wiley, JR Tremble and Eric Wiley; and other great-nieces, cousins and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at noon at Antioch Baptist Church in Brooklet, Ga. The Rev. James Byrd will be the eulogist. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble will be presiding.*As a recommendation by the CDC, due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing or the graveside service.*For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



