Obituary - Mrs. Betty Murchison

Mrs. Betty Murchison, age 74, passed on Monday evening, January 10, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.She was a Tattnall County native and was raised in Evans County. She resided in Ellabell, Ga., for many years.She is survived by her children, Vera (Willie D.) Mobley, Angela (the late Donnell Sr.) Brewton, Wanda (Jerry) Reese, all of Statesboro, Ga.; the Rev. Frankie (Contrenna) Smith of Pooler, Ga.; and Lisa (Rodrick) Williams of Claxton, Ga.; sisters, Versie Sharpe and Sara Ann Polk, both of Reidsville, Ga.; brothers, Tony Richardson, Joe Richardson, all of Reidsville, Ga.; and Ben Richardson of Waycross, Ga.; a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. at True Vine World Harvest Ministries, 5224 Augusta Road, Garden City, GA 31408. The Rev. Frankie Smith, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. 80, Statesboro, GA 30458.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.




