Obituary - Mrs. Betty Jean Williams Allen

Mrs. Betty Jean Williams Allen, age 74, passed on Friday, November 12, 2021, surrounded by her family at 7:03 p.m. under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.She was a Bulloch County native and a member of First Historical African American Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of the church choir until her health failed.She retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education as a cook from Sallie Zetterower Elementary School.She is survived by her children, Betty Allen Cooper of Stone Mountain, Ga.; and Angelia Allen (Willie) Moore of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Prethenia Pryor of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel.The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The funeral service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2021




