Obituary - Mrs. Betty Deal Nesmith Whitaker

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mrs. Betty Deal Nesmith Whitaker, a beloved mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at the age of 93.

She was born on Jan. 29, 1932 to the late Prather and Josie Deal of Bulloch County.

Betty was a member of the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church. She enjoyed many years of spending time with her family, cooking, gardening and camping. She was employed with Sea Island Bank for 42 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Wanders Camping Club.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Prather and Josie Skinner Deal; her husbands, Lamar Nesmith and Jerrell Whitaker; sisters, Doreatha Maloy and Frances McElveen; brothers, Bennie Deal and Fulton Deal.

Betty is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Julie Nesmith; grandson and his wife, Blake and Haley Nesmith; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer and her husband Ty Henley and Whitney Sirmans; a sister, Hilda Forbes; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her extended family, Ken and Leigh Whitaker, Robbie and Pam Whitaker, Laura and Andrew Howard, Sam and Meagan Whitaker, Jake and Anna Whitaker and Anna Whitaker.

While her passing leaves a profound loss, her family will always cherish the memories that will live on forever.

A private family graveside service and burial will be held at the Brooklet City Cemetery with Elder Lee Chambers officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, 107 Church Street, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.