Obituary - Mrs. Beatrice Fields

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Mrs. Beatrice Fields passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at her home.She was the daughter of the late Edward and Beola Clifton Smith.At an early age, she moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she became a member of the Church of the Living God, Band #1. She dedicated much of her time and service to the church, where she held various positions. She was appointed to the deacon’s staff, held a seat on the deacon board of seven, served as church secretary and a former usher.Beatrice was an employee of Principal, where she worked as a claims examiner until her health declined.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Smith Jr.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Jose’ H. Fields Sr.; her children, Kaphesia D. (Dwayne) Croom Sr., Zaneta Fields and Jose’ (Christina) Fields Jr; seven grandchildren, Dwayne D. Croom Jr., Kayla Kane, Jade A. Brown, Jaylen K. Bullard, Jayden M. Bullard, Jose’ H. Fields III and Javae A. Fields; siblings, Rosetta (Amos) Hill, Ruby Tullie, Johnny (Valaida) Smith and Jackie Wortham; her uncle, James (Doreatha) Clifton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Fields will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.The funeral service for Mrs. Beatrice Fields will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Maurice Hill officiating. Entombment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.Services may be viewed via livestream on our Hill's Mortuary Facebook page.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines. Masks are required.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



