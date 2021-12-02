Obituary - Mrs. Ashley Nicole Shiver Blitch

STILSON, Ga. -- Mrs. Ashley Nicole Shiver Blitch, age 32, died Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.She was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, and graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 2008. Ashley then attended Brenau University for several years. Later, she worked as a personal trainer until becoming a stay at home mother and housewife.She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Savannah, but attended Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.Ashley loved being a homemaker and especially a mother.She was very involved in her children’s school activities.She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara S. Shiver; a brother, Nicholas Joseph Bertrand; her grandmother, Christa Schafersman; her father-in-law, Jeffery Blitch; and her uncle, Ronnie Mobley.Surviving are her husband, Jud Blitch of Stilson; two children, Ally Ann Blitch and Edward Brantley Blitch, both of Stilson; her father, Dannie Dewayne Shiver of Savannah; a brother and sister-in-law, Jordan and Kristin Shiver, and their daughter, Emery Claire, all of Savannah; her mother-in-law, Donna Blitch of Stilson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church with Dr. Reland Morgan officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5526 Highway 80 East, Brooklet, Georgia 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.