Obituary - Mrs. Anne M. Edwards

Mrs. Anne M. Edwards, aged 93, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center in Statesboro.

The Coffee County native moved to Statesboro with her husband, Andrew S. Edwards, and son, Mark Edwards, in 1963.

Mrs. Edwards taught in the Bulloch County School System for 40 years. There she taught fourth through seventh grades at various schools in the county.

In the early 1980s, Mrs. Edwards was one of the founders of the QUEST program for gifted children in the Bulloch County schools. The program exists to this day.

For many years, she was active in the First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mark Edwards and Kathleen Comerford; one grandson and his wife, Elliot Edwards and Mercedes Lysaker; one nephew and two nieces and their spouses: Joe and Becky Milton, Nancy and Steve Ford and Donna and David Lorch.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 16, from noon until 1 p.m. at the Deal Funeral Directors funeral home on Highway 80.

A graveside funeral service and burial will be held starting at 2 p.m. at the Eastside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Affinis Hospice, 130 Canal Street Suite 104, Pooler, Georgia 31322.





Statesboro Herald, January 14, 2026

