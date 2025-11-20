Obituary - Mrs. Ann Sparks Lanier

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Ann Sparks Lanier, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice and surrounded by her family, following a long illness.

A native and lifelong resident of Portal, Georgia, Ann lived a life full of love, faith and devotion to those around her.

She was a 1969 graduate of Portal High School and was a graduate of Georgia Southern University.

She dedicated her entire career to serving children with the Division of Family and Child Services and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Her passion for nurturing young lives left a lasting impact on countless families.

Ann greatest joy was her family. She cherished time spent cooking, playing the piano, tending her flower garden, visiting the mountains, and making memories with her grandchildren. Her warmth and kindness touched everyone who knew her.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Portal, where she served as church organist for many years and was active in many church activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Myrle Sparks; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Denver and Virginia Lanier; and her sister, Lynn Strickland.

Ann leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, James Denver “Jimmy” Lanier; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Jason and Lea Lanier and Mark Lanier; a daughter and son-in-law, Lacey and Stephen Lewis; and her treasured grandchildren, Hudson Lanier, Henry Lanier and Sara Lewis. She is also survived by her twin sister, Nan Finch; and several nieces and nephews.

Ann’s legacy of love and compassion will live on in the hearts of her family and friends forever.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Don Berry officiating. Interment will be in the Portal City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Laircey, Josh Lanier, Nathan Finch, Winston Clark, Larry Saunders and Paul Reeves.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Portal, P.O. Box 149, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, November 20, 2025

