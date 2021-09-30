Obituary - Mrs. Angel Latrease Huff Alston

Mrs. Angel Latrease Huff Alston, age 42, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.She was a Bulloch County native and employed with Franklin Chevrolet of Statesboro, Ga.She was a 1997 graduate of Statesboro High School. She received a bachelor's degree in child family development from Georgia Southern University in 2002.She was a member of Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga., where she was the Praise and Worship leader.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Sir Kendrick Alston of Statesboro, Ga.; mother, Tracie Rivers of Statesboro, Ga.; father, Willie J. Huff of Mansfield, Ohio, sisters, Sharelle (Julius) White of Statesboro, Ga.; and Jaelynn (Patrice) Huff of Augusta, Ga.; grandfather, James Lee Huff Sr. of Statesboro, Ga.; father-in-law and mother-in-law, the Rev. Dr. Benjamin and Mae Alston of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459. The Rev. Dr. Benjamin Alston will be eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook atwww.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



