Obituary - Mr. Winton Franklin Sherrod

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Winton Franklin Sherrod, age 81, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence under the care of Pruitt Hospice.The Meggett, South Carolina, native was a 1959 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.Following his graduation, Franklin joined the United States Marine Corps and served until his honorable discharge in 1963.He returned home and worked as a boilermaker for several years until beginning his employment with Brooks Instruments, where he worked as a machinist until his retirement in the early 2000s.Following his retirement, Franklin spent many years working as a hobbyist wood worker and enjoying music.He enjoyed the title of being the Sheriff of Pig Eye.He was a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church in Stilson.Franklin was preceded in death by his parents, Winton F. and Janie Richardson Sherrod; three brothers and a sister.Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Louise Hagans Sherrod of Brooklet; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Phillip Buckles of Millen; a son and daughter-in-law, Frank and Melinda Sherrod of Brooklet; seven grandchildren, Tina and Chris Green, Rebecca Sherrod, Sheree Sherrod, Jayson and Peyton Alcott, Brandyn Bradford, Jordyn Bradford and Justin Bradford; nine great-grandchildren; three step grandchildren, Garrett Buckles, Megan Buckles and Allison Hodges; and a sister, Linda Jane Deubner of Albany.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at Old Fellowship Baptist Church.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. in the church sanctuary with the Rev. Tony Paglairullo officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Clay Boerner, Kevin Sherrod, Jamie Sherrod, Tracy Hagans, Shane Hagans and Ted Williams.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Betty Robertson and Latrelle Rocker of Pruitt Hospice for the love and care of Franklin.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Old Fellowship Baptist Church, 5526 Highway 80 East, Brooklet, GA 30415; or Pruitt Hospice, 667 South Main Street, Swainsboro, GA 30401.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joinerandeson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



