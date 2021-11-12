Obituary - Mr. William Leroy "Roy" Clarke

Mr. William Leroy "Roy" Clarke, age 74, died on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.He was born on January 23rd, 1947, in Savannah, Ga., to the late John Robert Clarke and Martha Jane Ward Clarke.Mr. Clarke was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He earned many service medals, including the Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal 5th-9th Oak Clusters, Army Commendation Medal, Expert Rifle Qualification Badge, the National Defense Medal and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.Mr. Clarke is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, Will and Crystal Clarke and Jay and Ashley Clarke; his grandchildren, Dylan (Natalie) Clarke, Landon Clarke, Caroline Clarke, Camden Clarke and Brooklyn Clarke; his three sisters, Becky (Pat) Shea, Kathy Redding and Susan Worthington; several nieces and nephews, and his best friend, Jaki Petrea.A family graveside service will be held on Monday at Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 13, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



