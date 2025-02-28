Obituary - Mr. William Inman "Billy" Griffis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William Inman "Billy" Griffis, age 77, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The Waycross, Ga., native was a 1969 graduate of Georgia Southern University with a BBA in accounting. Mr. Billy began his career with Fuller & Deloach Certified Public Accountants from 1969–1973, was president and CEO of T.J. Morris Company from 1973–1998, an investor and financial consultant from 1998–2001, and vice president for University Advancement and External Relations from 2001–2011.

His civic involvement included president of Statesboro Rotary Club, president of Forest Heights Country Club, president of Georgia Wholesale Grocers Association, vice chair and member of the executive board of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Chamber of Commerce and chair of the Schenkel Collegiate Golf Tournament. He also served on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity, president of Kappa Alpha, president of the Georgia Southern National Alumni Association and chair of the Georgia Southern University Athletic Foundation.

Mr. Billy’s accomplishments include being a member of the board of directors for the GSU Housing Foundation and Research Foundation, GSU COBA Alumnus of the Year, Hardeman Province Court of Honor for Distinguished Alumni of Kappa Alpha, a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, Alfred E. Dorman Georgia Wholesale Grocer of the Year, a member of the Georgia Army National Guard and an Eagle Scout.

He was also recognized by the State of Georgia Senate and House of Representatives for Public Service to Georgia Southern University.

He enjoyed golfing, bicycling, coin collecting, boating, reading and investing.

His family remembers him as soft-spoken, patient, a leader, competitive, for possessing strong faith, his love of ice cream, his sweet nature and beautiful smile. His son, Greg, said what he loved most about his father falls around time they spent together in the outdoors, which also created his love of the lake and boating. His son, Brad, enjoyed spending time fishing, boating at the lake and playing basketball in the driveway.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Eileen Morris Griffis; two wonderful sons and daughters-in-law, Bradley Scott Griffis and Susan Griffis of Cumming and Gregory Jon Griffis and Ellie Griffis of Roswell; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Justin, Drew, Will and Molly; his siblings, Dawn Griffis and (Todd Wheeler) of Waycross, Terry and (Delane) Griffis of Foley, Ala.; and Kevin Griffis of Waycross. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters and Dr. Dave Parker officiating. Interment will be private.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Pope, Jimmy Redding, Frank Hook, Jody Stubbs, Jimmy High and Joe Franklin.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 28, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



