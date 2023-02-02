Obituary - Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. William “Billy” Cassidy, age 70, died Monday evening, January 30, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah.

The Statesboro native was the son of the late Douglas Roscoe Cassidy and Eiline Owens Cassidy.

Billy was a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. He attended the University of Alabama and graduated from Middle Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, Tenn., magna cum laude.

Billy had resided in Pulaski, Tenn.; California, Atlanta, Rocky Mount, N.C.; where he worked for Betco Steel, Charleston, S.C., where he was a substitute teacher for learning disabled students, and later moved to Statesville, N.C.

In 1997, Billy and his family returned to Bulloch County, where he and his wife owned and operated Big Granny’s Restaurant and Catering.

He began his employment with Briggs & Stratton Company in 2000 until his retirement in 2020.

Billy enjoyed cooking, jig saw puzzles and watching sports on TV.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Devin Owen Cassidy; and two brothers, Doug and Pat.

Surviving are his wife, Lucy Girardeau Cassidy of Statesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Ember and Glenn Brown of Brooklet; and a sister and brother-in-law, Eiline and John “Sonny” Floyd of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews that he loved as his own children also survive.

The family will receive friends at a drop-in celebration of life visitation on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro-Bulloch County Humane Society, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459; or at borohumane@gmail.com.

Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2023

