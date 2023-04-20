Obituary - Mr. Walter Marion "Bid" Lewis

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Walter Marion "Bid" Lewis, age 85, died on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility.

The Baxley, Ga., native attended Appling County High School and Savannah Vo-Technical College.

Mr. Bid worked for the Savannah Morning News as a linotype operator before moving to Statesboro in 1961. Mr. Lewis worked for the Bulloch Herald (Statesboro Herald) as the production manager.

He started a business with his wife, Statesboro Rubber Stamp and Office, in 1961. In 1971, he left the Statesboro Herald to devote his life to his business, and eventually the name was changed to Lewis Printing, which now is known as Lewis Color. The business continues with the third generation of his family operating.

Mr. Lewis was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro for over 30 years and received numerous awards, including Legion of Honor and the George R. Hixson Fellowship Award.

He was also a member of the Southern Boosters.

Mr. Lewis was a director and member of the Printing Industry Association of Georgia, a member of the 1906 Society at Georgia Southern University and was on the Bulloch County Board of Zoning.

He was instrumental in the startup of the Georgia Southern School of Technology Printing Management School and dedicated many years to the program as an advisor during the school’s existence.

Mr. Lewis was also a partner in L&W Quail with his special nephew, Chris Williams.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro and the Salt and Light Sunday School Class, and earlier was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death are his parents, George and Annie Lewis; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eual and Kathleen Williams; his brothers, Robert Lewis, James Lewis, Donald Lewis, Carroll Lewis and David Lewis; and his sisters, Maggie Lee Sellers and Loyce Smith.

Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Sara Williams Lewis of Statesboro; his children, Cindy (Clark) Bowers of Statesboro, Tommy Lewis of Statesboro and Randy Lewis of St. Simons, Ga.; eight grandchildren, Alexis (Abram) Taylor of Savannah, Alaina Peay of Statesboro, Bubba Lewis of Green Bay, Wis.; Allie Lewis of Statesboro, Justin (Shalli) Lewis of Statesboro, Preslie (Sam) Hand of Statesboro, Sara Jane Bowers of Jupiter, Fla.; and Katie Ann Bowers of Statesboro; five great-grandchildren, Norah Taylor and Oliver Taylor, Theo Peay, Parrish Lewis and Adler Lewis; a special nephew, Chris (Shae) Williams of Statesboro; and his siblings, Katie Jones of Savannah, Roy (Bonnie) Lewis of Baxley, Ann (Harvey) Vincent of Douglas and Brenda (Achim) Barbos of Romania.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jim Tyler, Larry Williams, James Williams, Billy Sellers, Glenn Jones, Ronnie Lewis, Donnie Lewis and Chris Lewis.

Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Lewis Printing Company and members of the Salt and Light Sunday School Class.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or the First Baptist Church Senior Ministry, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 20, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



