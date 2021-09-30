Obituary - Mr. Thomas Floyd Mock

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Thomas Floyd Mock, age 85, died September 29, 2021, at his daughter’s residence under the care of Solace Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County retired from King Finishing Company as warehouse manager, following 20 years of service.Thomas was a member of Rocky Ford Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harris Mock and Ola Parker Mock; three brothers, Billy Mock, Joseph Mock and Robert “Doodle” Mock; and two sisters, Joann Kraus and Bobbie Finch.Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Aaron Vaughn of Swainsboro; a son, Tommy Floyd Mock of Portal; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Jason Mallard officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2021

