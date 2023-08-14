Obituary - Mr. Terrell Waters "Terry" Bohler

Mr. Terrell Waters "Terry" Bohler, age 66, died on Thursday, August 10th, 2023, at his home in Register, Ga.

Mr. Bohler was born in Bulloch County on January 18th, 1957.

He attended Statesboro High School and later worked at ITT Grinnell and Briggs & Stratton until his retirement.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, barbecuing and spending time with his family and pets.

He was a charter member of the Sinkhole Hunting Club.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jaqueline Waters Bohler.

He is survived by his wife, Joe Ann Cline Bohler of Statesboro; son, Ashley Waters Bohler of Marietta, Ga.; father, Henry Darwin Bohler (Joyce) of Statesboro; brother, Jeffrey Bohler of Statesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth and Dan Booth of Columbus, Ga.; and Amy and John Chaney of Jacksonville, Fla. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Saturday, August 19th, 2023, at 10 a.m.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Sinkhole Hunting Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Terry's honor to the charity of your choice.

Statesboro Herald, August 15, 2023

