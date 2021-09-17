Obituary - Mr. Ronald Vickery

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Ronald Vickery, age 85, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native married Louise Tankersley in 1969 and the two made their home on the family farm in Candler County. Ronald was a lifelong farmer.

He and his wife returned to reside in Bulloch County in 2017.

He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where he was a former trustee. He was a former member of the Farm Bureau.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Josephine Vickery; a sister, Ernestine Stewart; and two brothers, Thurman Vickery and Cebron Vickery.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Louise Tankersley Vickery of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Randal and Tracey Vickery of Jesup; a daughter, Rhonda Mosley (Lee Durden) of Metter; four grandchildren, Lance, Hannah, Hank and Haley; a brother and sister-in-law, Ted Vickery Jr. and Annette Vickery of Statesboro; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Cail Pressey officiating. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Mitchell Hendrix, Lance Vickery, Hank Mosley, Greg Finch, Randy Durden and William Marsh.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2285 Oak Grove Church Road, Portal, Georgia 30450.

Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2021

