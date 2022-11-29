Obituary - Mr. Roger Dean Hagan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Roger Dean Hagan, age 87, died Friday, November 25, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab under the care of Affinis Hospice.The Bulloch County native was a 1953 graduate of Brooklet High School. Roger attended Georgia Teachers College and moved to Texas in 1955.He began working on a shrimp boat until April of 1958 at which time he purchased his first shrimp boat, “Anna Louise”.Over his career, he owned 16 shrimp boats and owned and operated his own businesses for over 48 years.In March of 1956, Roger met the “love of his life,” Phyllis Ridgway. The two were married three months later.Roger and his family returned to Statesboro in 1980, where he worked the Georgia Coast as a commercial shrimper for 24 years until his retirement in 2003.He and his wife owned and operated The Fish House in Statesboro and Hagan Seafood in Brooklet for many years. Roger also worked with Dubberly Seafood as a commercial fisherman for several years.He was a member of CrossRoads Community Church, where he had served in several capacities.He had also served in the National Guard for two years and the Reserves for six years.Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, in July of 2022; a son, Jeffrey D. Hagan; his twin brother, Raymond Hagan; a brother, Danny Hagan; a sister, Marian Brigdon; and his parents, Dan Webster Hagan and Reta Deloach Hagan.Surviving are his two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Julie Hagan of Statesboro and Darrell and Anna Hagan of Dalton; six grandchildren, Justin, Jake, Garrett, Wesley, Marlee and Alise; five great-grandchildren and a brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Daniela Hagan of Magnolia Springs, Alabama.Roger's family would like to express their appreciation to the Eagle Health and Rehab staff for their loving care of our Daddy.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Carey Swanson officiating. Interment will be in the New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association – Coastal Region, 201 Television Circle, Savannah, Georgia 30406.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 29, 2022

