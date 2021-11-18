Obituary - Mr. Richard Roscoe “Ricky” Wise

Mr. Richard Roscoe “Ricky” Wise, age 58, known as “Pal” to his friends and family, died on Wednesday, November 17th 2021.Ricky was born on September 6th, 1963, in Bulloch County to the late Roscoe Wise and Bess Parker Hadley.He attended school in Bulloch County, graduating from Statesboro High School in 1981.He worked as a machine operator for over 20 years at Koyo in Sylvania.Ricky was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing, hunting and running dogs and also a proud volunteer and coordinator for Relay for Life each year.He loved his family and grandchildren and also his dogs, Baby Girl, Shelby, Pennywise, Dixie and Daisey.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Harold Hadley.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Denise Lucas Wise; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Sarah Oglesby; his grandchildren, C.J. Oglesby, Fenn Altman, Madison Oglesby, Kaden Oglesby, Everett Oglesby and Bowen Brooke Oglesby; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Becky and William Kerby, Renae and Tony Creel and Patty and Craig Smith; his brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Rachel Hadley; as well as several nieces and nephews.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Joey Hadley, Chad Brown, Wil Brown, Terrence Womack, Jason Miller and Craig Smith.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, November 18, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



