Obituary - Mr. Nathaniel Lamar “Skip” Williams

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Nathaniel Lamar “Skip” Williams, age 74, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence.

The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Nathaniel Arnold Williams and Mary Jessie Stewart Williams.

He was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1965.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he received an honorable discharge on December 5, 1972.

Mr. Williams worked as a concrete finisher and retired from Viracon.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Alice Vivian Williams-Simmons; and brothers, Hubert Anthony Williams Sr., Ezzard Charles Williams and Rocky M. Williams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda D. Raymond Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a son, Myron Seth Williams, Statesboro, Ga.; a granddaughter, Mya D. Johnson, Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Richard (Lou Ella) Williams Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Williams will lie in state on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour for viewing. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mr. Nathaniel Williams will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary with the Rev. Frankie L. Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Johnson Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Portal, Georgia.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.



Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2021

