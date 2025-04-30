Obituary - Mr. Lonnie Stowbridge

Mr. Lonnie Stowbridge, age 86, passed away peacefully under hospice care in Rochester, New York, on Friday, April 25, 2025. A native of Bulloch County, he had been residing with his daughter at the time of his passing.

He received his formal education in the Bulloch County public school system.

Lonnie maintained regular church attendance and united with Rehovia Baptist Church, where he served on the Usher Board until his health declined.

In his early years, he began employment with the Western Auto in Statesboro, Georgia. He relocated to New York City, where he began his career with the Eden Cab Company as a mechanic. He later relocated to Chester, Pennsylvania, where he gained employment with Hygrade Manufacturing in the Maintenance Department until his retirement.

Lonnie united with his life partner, Pauline Littles, and the couple made beautiful memories together. They enjoyed traveling, bowling, fishing and sports events. Pauline passed away on January 31, 2002.

Throughout his life, Lonnie has maintained membership with the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge. Upon his return to Statesboro, he joined the brotherhood of the William James Health Lodge 1346.

Lonnie was a fun-loving person who enjoyed brotherly love and support of his fraternal brothers and sisters.

He leaves to cherish many fond and loving memories: his children, Paul Edward Stowbridge and Yolanda Gail Jones, both of Rochester, New York; a brother, Amos Stowbridge (Mary Ann) of Statesboro, Georgia; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Banks Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 1901 Banks Creek Church Road, Portal, GA 30450 with Elder Joe Mosley, pastor, and the Rev. Paul Benton, eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

The celebration of life services is entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2025

