Obituary - Mr. Lee W. Brack Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Mr. Lee W. Brack Jr., age 51, entered rest Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.

He was born September 16, 1971, in Statesboro, Georgia, and affectionately known as “Junior”.

As a native of Bulloch County, Lee received his formal education in the Bulloch County Schools and later received his GED.

Lee was a former construction worker and formerly employed with his father and their family business, Brack’s Construction Company.

Lee loved watching football, fishing, laughing and enjoyed spending time with his fiancée, family and friends in his spare time.

He is preceded in death by his father, Lee Watt Brack Sr.; paternal grandparents, Jim and Naomi Brack; maternal grandparents, Cleveland and Frankie Mae Smith.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his fiancée, Brenda Brazil, Jacksonville, Fla.; his loving mother, Wanda Brack, Statesboro, Ga.; three sons, Tyrell Xavier Lee Brack, Weldon, N.C.; Le Travien Moore, Columbia, S.C.; Antonio Lanier, Dublin, Ga.; a daughter, Pare’Sia Le’Auna (Darryl) Kennedy Jr., Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Maurice (Bridgett) Brack, Statesboro, Ga.; and Tevin Lanier, Dublin, Ga.; two sisters, Alicia Smith and Lawan Brack, both of Statesboro, Ga.; four uncles, William “Shaw” Jones and James Brack, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Nathaniel Brack, Jacksonville, Fla.; and Styles Davis, Valdosta, Ga.; aunts, Rosa B. Jackson and LaVern Smith, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Jane E. Sanders, Covington, Ga.; Delphinia Elliott, Hephzibah, Ga.; four nephews, three nieces, a host of other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Mr. Brack will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. Lee Brack Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with Pastor Gwendolyn Jones officiating and the Rev. Alexander Smith Sr. presiding. The burial will be in the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, June 8, 2023

