Obituary - Mr. Larry T. Deal

Mr. Larry T. Deal, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital in the care of hospice after a long illness.He was the son of Emit C. and Lucile Roberts Deal of Statesboro.The Bulloch County native was a 1965 graduate of Statesboro High School, where he was a member of the varsity football team. He attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College for one year before transferring to the University of Georgia, where he majored in business.Larry left UGA one semester before graduation to join the United States Air Force. He served for four years while stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.After the Air Force, Larry worked for Lambert Sand and Gravel in McDonough, Ga. Then the company moved to Shorter, Alabama, where Larry worked until they were bought out by Martin Marietta. He later went to work for Wire Grass Construction Company in Montgomery, Ala. He retired in 2018.Larry was loved by his coworkers and customers due to his impeccable work ethic and sense of humor.In 1988, Larry met the love of his life, Bonnie Gayle Blackstock. They were married on September 25, 1999.At that time, he gained two daughters, Ashley and Jody.He adored his daughters and was the greatest “pop” there could ever be to his grandchildren, Savannah and Sawyer.While living in Statesboro, Larry was a member of the Portal Hunting Club. He also enjoyed horseback riding (in his younger days), golf and fishing, especially teaching his wife how to fish.He is preceded in death by his parents, Emit and Lucile Deal; brother, Bobby E. Deal; nephew, Patrick Peaster.Surviving are his wife of 23 years, Bonnie Blackstock Deal; daughters, Ashley Orr (Jimmy Beck) and Jody (Matt) Shepherd; grandchildren, Savannah “Pumpkin” Orr and Sawyer Shepherd; brothers, Johnny (Dale) Deal, Emit Bunny Deal; sister, Pamela (George) Deal Blanchette; and numerous nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, 2290 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA, with Elder John Scott officiating.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Deal family.Statesboro Herald, August 9, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



