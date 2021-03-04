Obituary - Mr. Kenneth Ivy Wood

Mr. Kenneth Ivy Wood, age 60, died on Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021, at his home.Kenneth was born in Savannah, Ga., on December 31st, 1960, to Mr. Harold Grey Wood Sr. and Mrs. Sue Wynn Wood. He grew up in the Brooklet area and was a 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School and also an Eagle Scout. He earned degrees in machinery from West Georgia Technical College and also Ogeechee Tech.Kenneth worked for Georgia Southern at Herty Advanced Materials Development Center as a millwright. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, woodworking, racing cars and designing and making projects around the house.Kenneth was preceded in death by his father, Harold G. Wood Sr.; his wife, Donna Edwards Wood; and his children’s mother, Laura Brown Wood.He is survived by his mother, Sue Wood; two sons, Harold Wood and Cale Wood; his brother and sister-in-law, Grey and Mary Joy Wood; his fiancée, Nancy Deal; two stepdaughters, Connie Skinner and Chrissy Skinner; his niece, Lauren Wood; and nephew, Kevin Wood; as well as two dogs, Smoke and Jesse.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Harold Piet officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Ray Beasley, George Beasley, Mason Brown, Tyler Shaw, Christopher Strickland and Kevin Wood.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro GA 30459; or online at www.statesborohumane.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 4, 2021

