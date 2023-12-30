Obituary – Mr. John H. Wise, Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. – Mr. John H. Wise, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at Westwood Nursing Center from complications of dementia.

The Stilson native attended Stilson School then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, FL for 12 years. Mr. Wise was a mechanic for the transportation department for Broward County Public Schools, and the Henry County FL. School System before moving back to Bulloch County in 1978. Mr. Wise was a self-employed log truck driver for over 10 years before retiring. He was a missionary for most of his life visiting many countries.

Mr. Wise attended the Church of God in Statesboro for many years and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Carolyn Pollard Wise; a son John Wayne Wise; one brother Clifford Wise, and three sisters Florence Wise Faulk, Margaret Wise Emanuel and Faye Faircloth.

Surviving is a son, Tim (Marie-Dinkie) Wise of Brooklet, five daughters, Kathy (Marvin) Abell of Nevils, Darlene (Lonnie) Snyder of Pickens, SC, Linda Gail Wise Morris of Statesboro, Janette (Tim) Aldrich of Brooklet and Mindy Smith (Reece) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; 15 grandchildren and many wonderful great grandchildren; three sisters, Sara W. Kendrick of Stilson, Lorrell W. Blocker of Walterboro, SC and Dianne W. Lilly of Powder Springs, GA.

The family will hold a memorial service at Immanuel Baptist Church, 10290 U. S. Hwy 80, Brooklet, GA 30415 on Saturday, January, 6, 2024 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Spencer officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery.

A family gathering will be held in the church’s social hall following interment.

Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2023

