Obituary - Mr. Joe Robert Brannen Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Joe Robert Brannen Sr., age 81, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.Joe was born in Portal, Georgia, and was a 1957 graduate of Portal High School. While at Portal High School, he earned a basketball scholarship to Georgia Teacher's College in Statesboro. While there, he obtained a bachelor's degree in business. Following his graduation, he served in the Georgia National Guard.Joe's passion was helping others and he began his consumer finance career with Commercial Credit in Macon, Ga. In Macon, Joe excelled with Commercial Credit, driven by his work ethic and his desire to help others. Joe was able to move to Savannah with the company. He opened the Statesboro Commercial Credit branch office in 1966 and served as branch manager until his retirement in 2006. During retirement, he worked with Sea Island Bank in the asset recovery department until 2013.Joe served the City of Statesboro as a three-term city council member from 1998 and was elected mayor of Statesboro in 2010. He truly loved the City of Statesboro and enjoyed working with, and for, the people of Statesboro.Joe was a public servant in many ways. He was a charter member of the Bulloch Lions Club, where he served in all officer positions, and he was a member of the Statesboro Rotary Club. He was a board member of the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Savannah area. He was a supporter of Georgia Southern University's A Day for Southern and worked in many community projects.He was a member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church, where he attended the Agape Sunday School Class.Joe was an avid runner, loved playing tennis with his wife and friends. He also loved watching and playing sports and fishing with his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Marion Brannen and Mary Hodges Brannen; brother, Frank Mahlon Brannen; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rex and Sally Britton.Surviving are his wife, Cecil Lee Britton Brannen of Statesboro; four sons and daughters-in-law and their children, Greg and Sara Brannen and Chandler Brannen of Pine Mountain, Ga.; Joe Robert Brannen Jr. and wife, Michele, and their children, Lindsay and Zachary, of Savannah; Jeff and Lisa Brannen and Jessica of Statesboro and Richard and Kate Brannen and Ryan, Rachel and Witt Brannen, all of Statesboro; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kenneth Smith Sr. and Carrie Smith of Martinez, Calif.; his nephews and nieces, Glenn Brannen of Nashville, Tenn.; Mary Margaret Dellofano of Orlando, Sherry Zottola of Oregon, Kenny Smith Jr. of California, Cindi Nyguen of Orlando and Roger Smith of Martinez, Calif.; and an aunt, Geneva Brannen of Metter, Ga. Many cousins also survive.The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. All social distancing guidelines will be observed.The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First Baptist Church with Dr. John Waters officiating, assisted by Dr. H. William Perry.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. All CDC suggested guidelines will be observed.Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Allen Muldrew, Travis Chance, John Riggs and Bernie Martin.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Agape Sunday School Class.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast First Street Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2020




