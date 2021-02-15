Obituary - Mr. Harold Lee Donaldson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Harold Lee Donaldson, age 87, died on Monday, February 15, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and attended Georgia Southern University. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and spending time with his family and friends.Mr. Harold retired from Lockheed Martin as an aviation mechanic after 25 years of service.He was an avid coin collector, loved bird watching, riding his lawnmower and traveling.He was a member of Merrywood Baptist Church.Mr. Donaldson was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lucille Donaldson; a daughter, Michelle Reaid; three brothers, James Donaldson, Robert Donaldson and George Donaldson; a sister, Becky Nessmith; his first wife, Elsie Donaldson; and his second wife, Martha Donaldson.Surviving are four daughters, Cathy Acree of Dallas, Ga.; Melanie (James) Sims, Annette (Tony) Crosby, all of Statesboro; and Kim Clackum of Acworth, Ga.; three sons, Steven (Kelly) Donaldson of Statesboro, Bruce (Kathy) Manning of Ellijay, Ga.; and Gary (Cathy) Manning of Oklahoma; a sister, Sarah Waters of Statesboro; 18 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.Interment will be in Donaldson Family Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



