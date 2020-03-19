Obituary - Mr. Grady Jackson

Mr. Grady Jackson, age 85, of Ellabell, Ga., passed peacefully on Tuesday morning at Pruitt Health – Seaside Nursing Home in Port Wentworth, Ga., after an extended illness.He was a native of Bryan County and retired from Rheem Manufacturing of Garden City, Ga., after 25 years of service.He is survived by his children, Mrs. Margie Jackson (Calbart) Jarrett of Hinesville, Ga.; Mrs. April Jackson (Ervin) Dukes, Mrs. Charlene Jackson (Audwin) Williams, both of Pembroke, Ga.; and Mr. Grady (Eliza) Jackson Jr. of Saint Paul, Minn.; his sisters, Mrs. Easter Mae Jenkins of Savannah, Ga.; Mrs. Mae Eva Roberson of Claxton, Ga.; Mrs. Patricia Clark of Statesboro, Ga.; Mrs. Sandra (James) Butler of Brooklet, Ga.; Mrs. Sadie Jackson of Newington, Ga.; his brothers, Mr. Lester Carl Jackson and Mr. Walter Jackson, both of Guyton, Ga.; Mr. Tommy Lee Jackson of Fitzgerald, Ga.; Mr. James (Joyce) Jackson of Ellabell, Ga.; and Mr. Roland Jackson of Stilson, Ga.; along with a host of other relatives and friends.The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 21, at noon at Mill Creek Baptist Church, 327 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellalbell, GA 31308, with the Rev. Earl Harmon, pastor/eulogist.Viewing will be on Friday, March 19, from 2-7 p.m. in the chapel of Crag R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.All arrangements and services for Mr. Grady Jackson are entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



