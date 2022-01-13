Obituary - Mr. Gary Easterly Osborne

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Gary Easterly Osborne, age 58, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Candler Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah.The native of Spartanburg, S.C., was the son of the late Piper Osborne, originally of Lanett, Alabama, and Shirley Easterly Osborne of Virginia.Gary moved to Statesboro many years ago with his family when his father worked with King Finishing Company as a chemist.Gary had resided at Southern Comfort Personal Care Home in Statesboro for several years until his death.He was a former employee of McDonald's in Statesboro.A graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Lanett, Alabama.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



