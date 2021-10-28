Obituary - Mr. Douglas McArthur Eason Sr.

Mr. Douglas McArthur Eason Sr., age 77, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully at his residence under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.He was a native of Screven County, but resided in Bulloch County. He retired as a carpenter from J.D. Nesmith Construction Company.He was a member of the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully, until his health failed, as a deacon.He is survived by his wife, Gloria Eason of Statesboro, Ga.; children, Angela Eason, Danny Eason, Mark Eason and April Eason, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Audrey (Albert) Weaver, Tricia Eason, Douglas McArthur (Eriana) Eason Jr., Dondra Eason, Jennifer Eason, Christopher Eason and Jeffery Eason, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Andrea (Dawne) Moore of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; sisters, Brenda (J.C.) Paulk and Ronnie Hill Reeves, both of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Johnny Eason of Statesboro, Ga.; special niece, Dawn (Hollis) Mainer of Statesboro, Ga.; best friend, Julia Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7829 Georgia Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461. Pastor Harry Tremble, eulogist.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, October 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



