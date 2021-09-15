Obituary - Mr. Donald Wayne “DW” Williams

Mr. Donald Wayne “DW” Williams, age 61, passed peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.He was a native of Bulloch County. He was employed with Claxton Poultry in Claxton, Ga., and Bo Auto Sales in Statesboro, Ga., for many years.He was a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School and was of the Baptist faith.He is preceded in death by his father, Mr. Willie Thomas Williams; his mother, Mrs. May Alice Williams; brothers, Mr. Brady “Bubba” Johnson, Mr. Tommy Lee Williams and Mr. James Johnson Jr.He is survived by his children, Donyahl Williams, Chancey Young, Shankey Hobbs, Regina Major, Traci Major, Tierra Major and Mercedes Stewart, all of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Mrs. Bonnie (James) Pryor of Register, Ga.; Ms. Mary Jo Williams and Ms. Sylvia Williams and Ms. Annette Williams, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Mr. Booker T. Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; special friends, Mr. Donald (Greenie) Williams of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ms. Patricia Major of Locust Grove, Ga.; 15 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 1212 McDougald Parkway, Statesboro, GA. The Reverend Craig R. Tremble will be the eulogist.We will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



