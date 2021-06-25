Obituary - Mr. Donald Robert Woodcock

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Donald Robert Woodcock, age 77, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 24, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The native resident of Statesboro was retired from a career in construction. He enjoyed wood-working and was quite talented in his field.He was predeceased by his parents, Leo "Tiny" Woodcock and Lucy Mock Woodcock; and his siblings, Elsa Dean, James Willie Woodcock and Earl Woodcock Sr.Survivors include his siblings, Mary Boyett, Joann Hendrix (Tump) and Ed Woodcock (Sarah); several nieces and nephews, with special thanks to nephews, Earl Woodcock Jr. and Steven Woodcock, for the love, care and attention that they provided through the years.The family will receive visitors on Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Earl Woodcock, Steven Woodcock, Jeff Boyett, Jamie Boyett, Jacob Boyett and Abraham Aguilar.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



