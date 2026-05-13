Obituary - Mr. Danny Raymond

Mr. Danny Raymond, age 68, peacefully transitioned on Friday, April 24, 2026, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

A lifelong native of Bulloch County, Mr. Raymond was a proud graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1976. He later served his country honorably in the United States Army. Mr. Raymond was a dedicated and hard-working employee of Viracon in Statesboro, Georgia, where he was known for his commitment and strong work ethic.

Mr. Raymond was a man of simplicity who found great joy in the things he loved most: his family, sports and quiet moments of life. He had a deep love for basketball and football, and he was a loyal fan of the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Lakers. Above all, he cherished time spent with his loved ones, who meant everything to him.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving children, LaDarian (Sayonara) Raymond of Lawrenceville, Georgia; Taylor Raymond of Orlando, Florida; and Meera Ring of North Carolina; his mother, Lillie Mae Raymond of Statesboro, Georgia; and his devoted sisters, Pearlie Smith, Glenease Raymond and Lorraine Raymond, all of Statesboro, Georgia; and Smithere Raymond of Aiken, South Carolina; brother, Terry McNair of Statesboro, Georgia; sister-in-law, Debra Allen of Statesboro, Georgia; aunts, Sarah McNair and Tommie Lee Lanier, both from Statesboro, Georgia. He is also remembered by a host of extended family members and dear friends who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with Minister Barbara Anderson as eulogist.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.