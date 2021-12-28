Obituary - Mr. Claude Bacot Robertson Jr.

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mr. Claude Bacot Robertson Jr., age 62, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at St. Joseph’s/Candler in Savannah after battling COVID for four months.Claude, known as Hopper or Clean Claude to his friends, was born in Bulloch County to Claude B. Robertson Sr. and Oleta Kicklighter Robertson of Brooklet, Georgia.He was a 1977 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School, where he excelled at baseball.Following high school, Claude attended South Georgia College, where he was a walk-on for the baseball team. He later attended Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College in Tifton and then transferred to Swainsboro Technical College, where he received his associate's degree as an electrician.Following his graduation, Claude began working with Starling Plumbing and Electrical in Statesboro and later worked with the Bulloch County Board of Education and Bulloch Memorial Hospital.Following his time with BMH, he began working Georgia Southern University Physical Plant, where he was employed for 22 years.Claude was a member of Brooklet United Methodist Church, where he had attended Sunday school and had been a member of the UMYF.Claude’s greatest passion was fox hunting. He was a member of the Ogeechee River Fox Hunter’s Association, the Dogyard Hunting Club and a former member of the Go-Bar Hunting Club. He was the owner of Hopper & Sons Kennel.Also an avid fisherman, Claude enjoyed many years of fishing with his dad.He was preceded in death by his parents and an aunt, Elizabeth Kingery.Surviving are his sons, Joseph (Jennifer) Robertson of Brooklet and Ryan (fiancée, Jessica) Robertson of Brooklet; grandchildren, Hunter Robertson, Reid Robertson, Sutton Robertson and Lakely Robertson; brothers, Terry Robertson of Savannah and Kenny Robertson of Stilson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Marsha and Donald Crosby of Statesboro and Linda and Carl Edenfield of Brooklet; the love of his life, Kaye Spires; and many nieces and nephews, and his aunt, Jimmie Lou Cook of Nevils.Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 29, at 11 a.m. at the Brooklet United Methodist Church with the Rev. Blake Hicks officiating, assisted by the Rev. Ricky Gilmore.The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.Interment will be in Brooklet City Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Steve Frawley, Chris Oglesby, Marshall Lanier, Dana Archer, Jamie Hagan, Craig Brannen, Mike Markovcic and Freddie Ruarks and honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Parker and Keith Smith.The family requests, in lieu of flowers, for donations to be made to The Methodist Home for Children & Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204; or the Brooklet United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 201 Parker Avenue, Brooklet, GA 30415.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



