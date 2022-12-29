Obituary - Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons

Mr. Bobbie Albert Simmons, age 72, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence under the care of Hospice Savannah.

He was a Bryan County native and a member of Little Salem Holiness Church of Groveland, Ga.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from CSX Railroad as a switchman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Willie Simmons; son, Andre Simmons; and daughter, Ramonda “Red” Simmons.

He is survived by his wife, LaWanda Simmons of Pembroke, Ga.; sons, Bobbie Hines of Claxton, Ga.; Bobbie Harrison and Elijah (Tequila Clemons) Simmons, both of Pembroke, Ga.; Rashad (Christina) Simmons of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Justin Harrison of Atlanta, Ga.; and Curtis Harrison of Statesboro, Ga.; daughters, Cartrice Lavant of Tampa, Fla.; Yolanda Harrison of Atlanta, Ga.; and Alana (Derrick) Williams of Rincon, Ga.; mother, Mildred Simmons of Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Betty (Cort) Nordeoff of Hinesville, Ga.; and Sharon (Kelly) Dukes of Pembroke, Ga.; brothers, Jeffery (Sheree) Simmons, Craig (Yasmine) Simmons and Shawn Simmons, all of Pembroke, Ga.; godchildren, Messiah and Lyric; 24 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pembroke Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Little Salem Holiness Church, 6978 U.S. Highway 280, Groveland, GA with Pastor Lee Melvin as eulogist. Interment will be Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 8819 U.S. 301, Glennville, GA.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

The celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.



Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





