Obituary - Moineau Demirgian

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Moineau Demirgian, age 95, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at home in Statesboro, Ga., surrounded by her family and loved ones.Born in McRae, Georgia, Moineau was the youngest of six girls born to the late Jerry Norman Brown and Tommie Lofton. "Petey," as she was lovingly called, enjoyed a wonderful country childhood filled with small-town memories.Eager for adventure and the city life, she left home for Macon, Ga., lived for a short time in the beautiful mountains of West Virginia and made her way to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a greeter at the historic Mayflower Hotel.Her natural beauty and love of fashion landed her several modeling assignments with the original John Robert Powers Modeling Agency. She later went on to represent Charles of the Ritz Perfume and Cosmetics, working at the old Levy's department store (now SCAD Jen Library) on Broughton Street in Savannah, Ga.A short trip to Miami, Fla., however, would be the adventure she cherished most. A chance meeting at Bayfront Park in Miami Beach was where she met the love of her life, Berge, her husband of almost 60 years.Miami was also where she found her true calling and passion. After several years of working for the famed Burdines department store in downtown Miami, her love of children and desire to make a difference in their lives as an educator, led her to enroll at Barry University, obtain an elementary teaching degree and become a devoted and dearly beloved third grade teacher at St. James Catholic School in Miami, where she taught for over 20 years. She also enjoyed teaching at Von Wedel Montessori School in North Miami prior to retiring in the late 1980s.In retirement, she was an avid gardener that poured her love for nurturing into the many beautiful and tropical lush flower gardens that she created and maintained year-round in South Florida, entertaining the neighborhood children with seasonal changing landscapes.Adored by everyone who knew her, "Petey" loved and cared for others deeply. She was especially grateful for the compassionate and personalized care she received by so many others over the last few years of her life in Statesboro. The family wishes to specifically express our deepest gratitude to the exceptional nurses and entire staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice and the amazing caregivers from Willow Pond Senior Care. Special love and thanks also to her "besties", Christina Britland and Patricia Dussie ... we are forever grateful to you both.Moineau was preceded in death by her husband, Berge Demirgian; and sisters, Vastee (Leroy) O'Quinn, Martha Allene (Hez) Polk, Hazel (William Henry) Coleman, Marian (Murray) Crawford and Virgie Mae (Russell) Lancaster.She is survived by her son, Tom Demirgian of Davie, Fla.; and daughter, Susan (Tom) Clayton; and grandson, Matthew Clayton of Statesboro, Ga.; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.Remembrances may be made to Heritage Bible College, 474 Little Neck Road, Savannah, GA 31419; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro GA 30459.A private graveside service will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro, GA.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

