Obituary - Miss Sharon Moyer Raines

Miss Sharon Moyer Raines, 80, passed away October 17, 2022, peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga.She was born in Albion, Michigan, to the late Vincent and Lorraine Corley Moyer.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey D. and Julie Raines of Midway; grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin) Douglas, Ashley (Brian) Darby, Wesley (Amy) Way, Jeremy (Erin) Way, Dustin (Delane) Way; great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Edison, Lorraine and Crue Douglas, Nora Raines, Brian and Liam Darby, Eli, Adah, Brett, Marshall, Julianne and Wyatt Way, Zach Folds; and great-great-grandson, Miller Folds; sister, Mildred Pence.Sharon retired from Deltran Corp. with 55 years of loyal service as secretary, treasurer and stockholder.She also served as treasurer for Deland Habitat for Humanity.Sharon's passion was working in her yard. She took pride in her vegetable garden as well as her flowering plants. She also had a love for animals, including her dogs, birds, squirrels and rehabbed many animals.No services have been planned at this time. A memorial service will be announced later.In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions to be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.




