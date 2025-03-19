Obituary - Miss Brenda Geraldine Morris

FAULKVILLE, Ga. -- Miss Brenda Geraldine Morris, age 76, died Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Heritage Inn in Statesboro. Born in Savannah, Georgia, Brenda was raised in Faulkville.

She was born with cerebral palsey and learned to overcome many obstacles throughout her life. As a young child, she attended Speech and Hearing School in Savannah. In her teens, Brenda moved to Augusta, where she attended Gracewood School for 10 years, where she learned life skills and how to live on her own.

She returned to Faulkville and worked in Savannah, Georgia, at Morrison’s Cafeteria for a year. She later attended the Training Center in Clyo for three years and later moved in a home of her own, located on family property, where she was self-sufficient.

She cared for many nieces and nephews that lived in her area.

Brenda loved holidays and gathering with her family. She always remembered all of her family’s birthdays and was known for baking her special chocolate cake.

She loved all things Elvis Presley, Atlanta Braves, doing crossword puzzles and word searches.

Brenda enjoyed many years camping with her parents and traveling the United States.

Brenda was a member of the Faulkville Baptist Church.

In 2012, Brenda moved to Brooklet, where she lived with her sister and brother-in-law, and in 2015, she became a resident of Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation in Statesboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie Morris and Laura Geraldine Mills Morris; a brother, Kenny Morris; a sister, Sherry Harvey; and her twin sisters, Kaye Shuman and Faye Sanders.

Surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Eva Jean and William Hendrix of Brooklet; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Patrick McElveen officiating. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Meldrim, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10019; to Faulkville Baptist Church, 144 Zeigler Road, Bloomingdale, GA 31302; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 20, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



