Obituary - Mikell Corey Waters

Grovetown, Ga./Nevils, Ga. — Mikell Corey Waters, 24, of Grovetown, Ga., passed away suddenly from an accidental drowning on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Corey was born to Marty and Jessica Waters on October 27, 1996. He was raised in the Nevils Community and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School, his parents' alma mater, in 2015.

Corey was an avid outdoorsman and known by those closest to him as a "fish-whisperer" who could catch a fish in a bathtub. He loved to be outside and loved beautiful things — flowers, landscapes, sunrises, sunsets, and people. If he loved you, he loved you with everything and saw the best in everyone. Corey was the typical mischievous middle child, who never shirked a challenge or dare, nor did he miss an opportunity to make you laugh, or laugh with you, and even laugh at you. His smile and love of life were contagious. Corey was raised in church and saved at an early age. He was firm in his faith. While he wasn't perfect, he was forgiven and now is safe in the arms of God.

He married the love of his life, Breelynn, on April 4, 2020. Corey is survived by his wife, Breelynn, his parents, Marty and Jessica Waters (Nevils), two brothers Alan (Rachel) Waters of Christiansburg, Va and Thomas Waters (Nevils-USAF) and his fiance, Lacey Stanfield, his Meme, Marie Waters (Nevils), uncle, Mike Waters (Nevils), and his Pops, Herman Richardson (Dawsonville), He is also survived by his great-aunts Cindy (Ira) Tolmich (Milledgeville), Sara Waters (Statesboro), Annie Mae Motes (Statesboro), Nell Johnson (Savannah), and Bobbie Olsson and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death an unborn baby, his Pepa, Thomas Waters, and his Grandmother, Cathy Richardson.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday, May 31, from 5-8 at Trinity Baptist Church with the services on Tuesday, June 1st at 110 at TBC with Rev. Joe Eason officiating. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Justin Bunkley, Adam Woods, Bryan Rockefeller, Bryce Costlow, Mike Deal, and Colby Deal will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hale Foundation 402 Walker St, Augusta, GA 30901 or John's Place 4 W. Altman St, Statesboro, GA 30458 or Trinity Baptist Church Building Fund 1172 Nevils-Denmark Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

