Obituary - Michael Kelley Wright

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Heaven rejoiced on Saturday, November 20, 2021, to receive Michael Kelley Wright after a short battle with cancer.Michael was born December 9, 1975, to Rosalyn “Lynn” Mullis Wright and H.E. Wright at Bulloch Memorial Hospital.He attended Bulloch County Schools, graduating from Statesboro High School in 1994, attended Georgia Southern University and then went on to work at Gulfstream for 22 years.Michael was a loyal friend to many and he had a passion for hunting, college football and family.He is survived by his best friend and wife of 20 years, Donna Ann Grubbs Wright of Brooklet; four children, Lex Parrish of Warner Robins, Ronna Grubbs of Statesboro, Hannah Sapp (Alex) of Pembroke and Nicholas Parrish of Statesboro; a beloved granddaughter, Saylor Ann Sapp of Pembroke; his parents, Lynn Wright of Statesboro and H.E. Wright (Shirley) of Guyton; and a brother, Joel Wright (Amy) of Albany. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Brandon Williams officiating. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Lex Parrish, Nicholas Parrish, Alex Sapp, Travis Mullis, James Willis and Brian Tillman.Honorary pallbearers will be his Gulfstream work family.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



