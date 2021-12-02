Obituary - Melinda W. Gibbs

Melinda W. Gibbs, age 73, died Monday, November 29, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Melinda was born in Metter, Georgia, and was the daughter of the late Heyward and Alma Davis Wilson.She was a native of Bulloch County and graduated from Marvin Pittman and attended Georgia Southern.In 1966, she married David Gibbs and moved to Hilton Head/Bluffton, where they resided for 45 years.She was the office manager for 20 years at the Sea Pines, Dolphin Head Golf Club on Hilton Head Plantation before retiring.Melinda returned to Statesboro in 2019. She enjoyed playing golf, boating, being outdoors, bowling and spending time with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, David Arthur Gibbs.Surviving are her son, David Jason Gibbs; sister, Bonnie Wilson Clark of Statesboro; nephew, Merle E. Clark of Richmond Hill, Ga.; two great-nieces, Emilee and Sarah Clark- one great-nephew, Austin Clark; her great-niece, Marley Rose; aunt, Ruth Davis Coursey of Statesboro; and several cousins.The family will have a private memorial service followed by an open visitation for friends on Saturday from 2 until 4 at their residence, 113 Spotted Fawn Road South, Statesboro, Georgia 30461.The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Ogeechee Area Hospice for their special care.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranders.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



