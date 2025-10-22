Obituary - Matthew Alexander Pierce

Matthew Alexander Pierce, age 36, passed peacefully on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Piedmont Columbus Regional – Midtown, in Columbus, Georgia.

A proud native of Portal, Georgia, Matthew most recently resided in Decatur, Georgia.

He was a 2007 graduate of Portal High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Georgia Southern University on July 27, 2012. He was actively pursuing his master’s degree at Georgia Southern University at the time of his passing.

Professionally, Matthew was employed as a flight attendant with Frontier Airlines, based out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

He had a passion for traveling, loved cooking, enjoyed nature walks and found great joy in spending quality time with his nieces and nephews.

His life was filled with light, joy and a deep love for others.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his fiancé, Lorenzo Warren of Decatur, Ga.; his mother, Eveline Coleman Pierce of Duluth, Ga.; his sister, Sharonica Daniels of Duluth, Ga.; his brother, Corey Alston Pierce of Duluth, Ga.; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11 a.m. at the Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 21 Pecan Grove Road, Portal, GA 30450 with the Rev. Willie Pierce as eulogist.

Matthew will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, October 23, 2025

