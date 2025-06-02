Obituary - Mary Geraldine Barnes Boyett

Mary Geraldine Barnes Boyett, age 83, passed away on May 31, 2025, in Metter, Georgia, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Boyett was the daughter of William and Dollon Barnes.

She dedicated 20 years of service as a seamstress to Metter Manufacturing Company, followed by 15 years at Cooper-Wiss in Bulloch County before retiring.

Mary’s love for sewing continued well into retirement, as she lovingly crafted hand-made bunnies and other items.

Her favorite time of year was Christmas.

She had a deep appreciation for the mountains and loved camping, fishing and working in her garden. Mary was known throughout the county for her delicious cooking and her infectious sense of humor, always the life of the party.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Derrick Sikes; her son, David Floyd Willis; and her brothers, Wayne Randall Barnes and Lloyd William Barnes.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Willis (Brady); daughter, Amanda Miles. Her legacy continues through her grandchildren, Blair Rackett, Heather Miles, Randall Miles and Shane Willis; as well as nine great-grandchildren and her extended granddaughters, Jeanie Butler and Renea Parrish. She is also survived by her sisters, Elsie Huggins, Karen Woodcock and Rachel Rosser (Tony); along with several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be David Hicks, Matthew Miles Jr., Jeremy Hyde, Marvin Miles, Christopher Edmunds, Daniel Edmunds, Jamie Ellis and Carl Huggins.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 3, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



