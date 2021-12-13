Obituary - Mary Catheron Shuman Wilkes

BROOKLET – Mary Catheron Shuman Wilkes, 84, passed away at her residence on December 13, 2021.

The Bryan County native was a member of Old Fellowship Baptist Church and was retired from Rozier Ford.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lucille Smith Shuman.

Survivors include her son, Rocky Wilkes, and his wife, Kay Wilkes; grandchildren, Renee Bridges and Jamie Batayias, and her husband, Chris Batayias; great-grandchildren, Kristin Batayias, Tommy Yokum, Robert Yokum, and Jessie Skinner; great-great-grandchildren, Mikey, Bryson and Mattie; special friend and caregiver, Dorie Jones.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Olive Branch Baptist Church followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.



Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2021

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

