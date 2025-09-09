Obituary - Martha Helen Rushing

Martha Helen Rushing, 92, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 6, 2025, at her daughter’s home in Statesboro, Ga., under the home care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was born in Metter, Ga., to the late John Matthew Miles and Bertha Mae Prosser.

Martha lived in Pulaski, Ga., where she and her late husband, Carrol Brooks Rushing, farmed.

Martha retired from FW Woolworth as their Buster Brown merchandiser. After retirement, she worked at Southern Manor and then worked as a private in-home caregiver.

She loved to cook and was featured in the Metter Advertiser as the “Good Cook of the Month.”

She was a great home economist, preparing jams, jellies, canning and freezing foods harvested from the family orchard and garden. Her true spiritual gift was hospitality. No one who visited her home left hungry, and most of the time, left with a to-go plate.

Martha was a member of Pulaski Missionary Baptist Church and attended there until she remarried the late Johnnie George Underwood. She is also preceded in death by her two brothers, Herman and John Miles; her daughter, Hilda Houle; son-in-law, Patrick Houle; and great-granddaughter, Elena Luckett.

Surviving is her daughter, Dianne Luckett (Lee Luckett), and their three children, Brooks Alan Luckett (Amy) of Glen Ellyn, Ill.; Leann Luckett Miller (Donald) of Roseville, Calif.; and Lisa Luckett Blount (Bill) of Statesboro, Ga. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tammi Laurie Henderson of Pulaski, Ga.; and Joseph Christopher Houle of Pulaski, Ga. She was blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Savannah Woodard, Leo Blount, Caroline Blount, Matthew Luckett and Andrew Luckett.

The family will receive family and friends at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at 2 o’clock, followed by a graveside service at Lake Cemetery at 3 o’clock, officiated by Tom Alderman.

Pallbearers will be Brooks Luckett, Matthew Luckett, Bill Blount, Leo Blount and Joseph Houle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Statesboro Herald, September 10, 2025

