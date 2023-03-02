Obituary - Martha Anderson Coleman

Martha Anderson Coleman, age 83, died on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, in Statesboro, Georgia.

She was born January 29th, 1939, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Walter J. and Nina Y. Anderson.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Nathan C. Coleman; and by six nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Jack L. Anderson; and her sister, Brenda Anderson Ray.

Martha lived in West Virginia and Delaware until her family moved to North Augusta, South Carolina.

Martha attended public schools in those three states, then attended the University of Georgia in Athens. She earned the Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta.

Her specialty was maternal and newborn nursing.

She began her working career at Eugene Talmadge Hospital in Augusta and then at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach, Florida.

Martha joined the Georgia Air National Guard as a flight nurse. She attained the rank of major and she served as chief flight nurse in the 158th Aeromedical Evacuation Flight based in Savannah.

She performed her active-duty tours in several locations within the United States, Germany and Japan.

Martha served on the faculty of schools of nursing at the University of South Carolina in Columbia and at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

After her marriage to Nathan in 1975, Martha joined the nursing faculty at Armstrong-Atlantic State College (now Georgia Southern University) in Savannah. There she was instrumental in establishing the RN-to-BSN program for practicing nurses.

She earned the master of science in nursing at Emory University in Atlanta.

Martha was one of the founding faculty members of the nursing program at Georgia Southern College (now University) in Statesboro. While there, she earned the doctorate in Health Education Administration from the University of South Carolina.

At Georgia Southern, she taught in the undergraduate and graduate programs, and she was instrumental in obtaining numerous grants for the university to fund nursing education and outreach in under-served areas.

Martha oversaw clinical training of students at health care sites. She developed and conducted classroom instruction at off-campus sites in person and by closed-circuit television.

Martha was an active member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Martha was a member of the post-graduate faculty in the Nurses Association of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (NAACOG). She consulted with and advised nursing programs at colleges and schools around the United States and in Europe and Australia.

Martha was author or co-author of several articles published in peer-reviewed professional journals.

She retired from Georgia Southern University as professor emeritus.

In retirement, Martha was an avid bridge player. She and Nathan enjoyed their second home in Sugar Mountain, North Carolina.

Martha leaves a legacy of service to her community and her profession.

Martha joined Nathan as a member of Congregation Mickve Israel in Savannah.

The graveside service will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Immediately after the service, family will gather at the Shriver home, 106 Benson Drive, Statesboro.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Georgia Southern University Foundation for the School of Nursing at https://chp.georgiasouthern.edu/nursing/; to Congregation Mickve Israel in Savannah at https://mickveisrael.org/donation/s; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro at P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2023

