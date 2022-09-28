Obituary - Mark D. Crapps

SPRINGFIELD – Mark D. Crapps, 64, passed away September 26, 2022, at Memorial Health.The Effingham County native was employed at Kern & Company as a registered landscape architect/vice president.He was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where he had served on the Church Council, Cemetery Committee and in other capacities.In his spare time, he enjoyed helping his family and close friends with house plan design.He also enjoyed the outdoors, being at the Coast, hunting and fishing.He was preceded in death by his parents, Sonny and Beverly Crapps.Survivors include his wife, Nell Z. Crapps; daughters, Cobie Powell (Wes), and their daughter, Maggie; Casie Lockhart (Shawn), and their children, Emma, Hannah and James; sister, Marianne Lancaster (Lee); and several aunts, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church Social Hall followed by the funeral services at 2 p.m. in the church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Kern & Co.Remembrances may be given to Bethel Lutheran Church, 1984 Highway 21 North, Springfield, GA 31329; or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel, (912) 754-6421.Statesboro Herald, September 29, 2022

